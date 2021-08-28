Preparations for Janmashtami on in Mathura

Preparations have started in different temples of Mathura for Janmashtami celebrations, slated for August 30.

“While cooking of Prasadam to be offered to the principal deity in Hindu shrine of Janmasthan, has started, sites for the setting up cloak room have been selected,” said Kapil Sharma, secretary Shri Krishna Janmasthan Seva Sansthan.

Due to Covid-19 norms, it has been decided to give up the practice of distribution of Prasadam to every visiting devotee, this year, authorities at Shri Krishna Janmasthan stated.

Sharma said cloakrooms at selected four sites – (Rupam cinema, in front of Govind Nagar police station, Galteshwar temple Tiraha and Radha Park near Galteshwar temple) around Janmasthan – would be completed by August 29.

Officials said that to avoid inconvenience to pilgrims, information about various arrangements made by Shri Krishna Janmasthan Seva Sansthan would be communicated through loudspeakers.

Novel arrangements have been made to give an auspicious look to the sanctum sanctorum of Keshav Dev temple, Bhagwat Bhavan and provide attire with an attractive and auspicious look to the principal deity, officials said.

Since distribution of “Charnamrit” among every devotee, including scores of pilgrims is one of the major programmes of Vrindavan-based Radha Raman temple, Radha Damodar temple and Shah Ji temple where Janmashtami is celebrated during day, the teams of these temples are contacting villagers to ensure maximum cow milk and curd for Abhishek ceremony (bathing) of deity, Padma Nabh Goshwami Secretary Radha Raman temple said.

Arrangements for Mangala Darshan (obeisance to deity) of principal deity has started in Bankey Bihari temple Vrindavan, slated for August 30 after midnight, Munish Sharma, the manager of the temple, said.

Mangala darshan is open for devotees once a year for about two hours, he added.

To ensure Covid-19 norms, permission for organising Bhandara (makeshift kitchen) has been made mandatory, District Magistrate Navneet Singh Chahal said.

Owing to the influx of pilgrims at Shri Krishna Janmasthan on Janmashtami, the security at Hindu shrine has been strengthened, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Gaurav Grover said.

In Govardhan, Nandgaon, Barsana, Baldeo and Mahaban based Krishna temples, preparation for Janmashtami has also started.