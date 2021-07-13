Preparing for 2024, RSS formulates long-term strategy for Bengal, appoints three regional 'pracharaks'

After a stunning defeat of the BJP in the West Bengal elections despite a high-decibel election campaign by the saffron party with help from the well-oiled Sangh organisational machinery, and keeping in mind the general elections in 2024, the RSS has formulated a long-term strategy for the state to reach out to the people.

According to sources, senior RSS functionaries, including the Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat, deliberated on the results of the Bengal Assembly polls during the five-day long 'Chintan Shivir' at Chitrakoot, which concluded on Tuesday.

Sources said that the Sangh had divided West Bengal into three parts -- South Bengal, Central Bengal and North Bengal -- from the organisational point of view and all the three divisions would have regional 'pracaharaks', who would concentrate on the districts allocated to them.

''The headquarter of South Bengal will be Kolkata while that of Central Bengal will be Bardhaman.....the headquarter of North Bengal will be Siliguri,'' said a BJP leader, who was privy to the discussions.

Each of the divisions would have a regional 'pracharak', who would be tasked with expanding the RSS network into the areas under him.

Sources said that the change of strategy was prompted by the defeat of the BJP in the recent Assembly polls. ''West Bengal will be crucial for the BJP if it is to form the next government after 2024 Lok Sabha polls,'' said a Lucknow-based media analyst while speaking to DH.

BJP could win only 77 seats in West Bengal Assembly polls despite all round efforts. The party had won 18 seats in the state in the 2019 LS polls. Although the BJP has been able to establish itself as an important political player in the eastern state, the party appeared to be in disarray after the electoral drubbing and several senior party leaders, including Mukul Roy, had rejoined the Trinamool Congress (TMC).

