Droupadi Murmu pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi

President-elect Droupadi Murmu pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi

The oath taking will be followed by a 21-gun salute

IANS
IANS, New Delhi,
  • Jul 25 2022, 12:10 ist
  • updated: Jul 25 2022, 12:21 ist
President-elect Droupadi Murmu pays homage to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat ahead of her swearing-in ceremony, in New Delhi, July 15, 2022. Credit: PTI Photo

President-elect Droupadi Murmu paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat ahead of taking oath of office of the highest constitutional post of the country on Monday.

The swearing-in ceremony will be held at the central hall of Parliament at 10.15 am where Chief Justice of India N.V. Ramana will administer the oath of office to Murmu. The oath taking will be followed by a 21-gun salute.

Read | My election is proof that the poor in India can dream: Murmu in first address as President of India

Before the ceremony, the outgoing President and the President-elect will arrive in Parliament in a ceremonial procession.

Vice-President and Chairman of the Rajya Sabha M.Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Members of the Council of Ministers, Governors, Chief Ministers, heads of diplomatic missions, Members of Parliament and principal civil and military officers of the government will attend the ceremony.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Droupadi Murmu
Mahatma Gandhi
President of India
Venkaiah naidu
Narendra Modi
Rajya Sabha
Lok Sabha
India News

What's Brewing

In Pics: Droupadi Murmu takes oath as India's 15th Prez

In Pics: Droupadi Murmu takes oath as India's 15th Prez

Asteroid Bennu: Springing surprises

Asteroid Bennu: Springing surprises

DH Toon | 'Decathlon medal' for the common man

DH Toon | 'Decathlon medal' for the common man

Explained: Delhi's liquor policy controversy

Explained: Delhi's liquor policy controversy

In Pics: Wildfires rage across US, Europe

In Pics: Wildfires rage across US, Europe

Manipur's all-trans football team awaits recognition

Manipur's all-trans football team awaits recognition

 