President, VP Naidu, Shah pay tributes to Sardar Patel

President Kovind, VP Naidu, Amit Shah pay tributes to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel

The top dignitaries paid their tributes to the first home minister of independent India at his statue located at Patel Chowk here

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Oct 31 2020, 11:15 ist
  • updated: Oct 31 2020, 11:18 ist
Home Minister Amit Shah pays homage to India's first Home Minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his 145th birth anniversary, at Patel Chowk in New Delhi, Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020. President Ram Nath Kovind and Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu are also seen. Credit: PTI Photo

President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and Home Minister Amit Shah paid floral tributes to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his birth anniversary on Saturday, which is observed as the "National Unity Day".

The top dignitaries paid their tributes to the first home minister of independent India at his statue located at Patel Chowk here.

Later, Shah also administered the "National Unity Day" pledge to government officials, security personnel and others.

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal and New Delhi MP Meenakashi Lekhi were also present on the occasion.

Later, in a tweet in Hindi, Shah said Patel's bold leadership, devotion and patriotism will always guide the nation.

Also read: PM Narendra Modi pays tributes to Sardar Patel at Statue of Unity

The Centre observes October 31 across the country as a day to foster and reinforce the government's dedication to preserve and strengthen the unity, integrity and security of the nation by celebrating it as the "Rashtriya Ekta Diwas" or "National Unity Day" to commemorate Patel's birth anniversary.

The Narendra Modi government has been observing Patel's birth anniversary as the "Rashtriya Ekta Diwas" since 2014.

Patel was born on October 31, 1875 in Gujarat's Nadiad.

He is credited for the merger of over 560 princely states into the Union of India.

As part of Patel's birth anniversary celebrations, various programmes are being organised across the country, recalling his contribution to the unification of India.

Prime Minister Modi is attending a special function in Gujarat's Kevadia, where a giant statue of Patel is located. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Amit Shah
M Venkaiah Naidu 
Ramnath Kovind
Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel

What's Brewing

Could blood worms have invaded a dinosaur's leg bone?

Could blood worms have invaded a dinosaur's leg bone?

Sour, sweet and spicy dishes for your palate

Sour, sweet and spicy dishes for your palate

Berlin: Madame Tussauds dumps Trump before US election

Berlin: Madame Tussauds dumps Trump before US election

Months after Beirut blast, cinematic tributes pour in

Months after Beirut blast, cinematic tributes pour in

 