President Murmu condoles passing away of PM Modi's mother

President Droupadi Murmu on Friday condoled the passing away of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother Hiraben.
Murmu said Modi imbibed the values of Hiraben in his life.
"I pray for the peace of the holy soul. My condolences to the family!" the president tweeted.
प्रधानमंत्री श्री नरेंद्र मोदी की मां हीराबा का सौ वर्षों का संघर्षपूर्ण जीवन भारतीय आदर्शों का प्रतीक है। श्री मोदी ने '#मातृदेवोभव' की भावना और हीराबा के मूल्यों को अपने जीवन में ढाला। मैं पुण्यात्मा की शांति के लिए प्रार्थना करती हूं। परिवार के प्रति मेरी संवेदनाएं!
— President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) December 30, 2022
Modi's mother Hiraben passed away at a hospital in Ahmedabad on Friday. She was 99.
"Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi's mother Heeraba's hundred years of struggle is a symbol of Indian ideals. Shri Modi imbibed the spirit of '#Matradevobhav' and the values of Hiraba in his life. I pray for the peace of the holy soul. My condolences to the family!," Murmu tweeted in Hindi.
