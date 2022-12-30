Prez Murmu condoles passing away of PM Modi's mother

President Murmu condoles passing away of PM Modi's mother

Murmu said Modi imbibed the values of Hiraben in his life

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Dec 30 2022, 11:53 ist
  • updated: Dec 30 2022, 11:53 ist
Droupadi Murmu. Credit: PTI Photo

President Droupadi Murmu on Friday condoled the passing away of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother Hiraben.

Murmu said Modi imbibed the values of Hiraben in his life.

Also Read | Vice President Dhankhar, his predecessor M Venkaiah Naidu condole demise of PM Modi's mother

"I pray for the peace of the holy soul. My condolences to the family!" the president tweeted.

Modi's mother Hiraben passed away at a hospital in Ahmedabad on Friday. She was 99.

"Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi's mother Heeraba's hundred years of struggle is a symbol of Indian ideals. Shri Modi imbibed the spirit of '#Matradevobhav' and the values of Hiraba in his life. I pray for the peace of the holy soul. My condolences to the family!," Murmu tweeted in Hindi.

Droupadi Murmu

