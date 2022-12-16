Vijay Diwas: Murmu recalls courage, sacrifice of troops

President Murmu recalls unparalleled courage, sacrifice of armed forces on Vijay Diwas

Vijay Diwas commemorates India's victory over Pakistan in the 1971 war

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Dec 16 2022, 11:55 ist
  • updated: Dec 16 2022, 11:55 ist
President Droupadi Murmu. Credit: PTI Photo

President Droupadi Murmu on Friday said the nation remembers with gratitude the exceptional valour displayed by the country's armed forces during the 1971 war, and stories of their unparalleled courage and sacrifice continue to inspire every Indian.

Vijay Diwas commemorates India's victory over Pakistan in the 1971 war. Bangladesh, then part of Pakistan, became an independent country after the war.

"On Vijay Diwas, we remember with gratitude the exceptional valour displayed by our armed forces during the 1971 war. Stories of their unparalleled courage and sacrifice for the nation continue to inspire every Indian," Murmu tweeted.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Droupadi Murmu
India
Vijay Diwas
Indian Armed Forces
India News

What's Brewing

Water meter stolen? It’s a brand new scam in Bengaluru

Water meter stolen? It’s a brand new scam in Bengaluru

Qatar: Filipino artist captures WC mood through murals

Qatar: Filipino artist captures WC mood through murals

DH Toon | Seeing red over saffron bikini

DH Toon | Seeing red over saffron bikini

Bengaluru's annual cake show to have 28 edible delights

Bengaluru's annual cake show to have 28 edible delights

Why do we destroy homes of world’s creatures? Dinner

Why do we destroy homes of world’s creatures? Dinner

Infosys@40 - A success story that inspires millions

Infosys@40 - A success story that inspires millions

 