President Ram Nath Kovind to visit Raigad Fort in Dec

President Ram Nath Kovind will be visiting the Raigad Fort next month, the majestic hill-top fort complex from where Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, the legendary Maratha warrior, laid the foundation of the Hindavi swaraj.

The visit of the President to Mahad in Raigad district near Mumbai is scheduled for December 7.

“I had invited President Kovind to visit Raigad Fort. He has accepted this invite and will be visiting Raigad to pay his respect to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on 7 December. This is a proud moment for all of us,” said Sambhaji Chhatrapati, who belongs to the royal family of Kolhapur and is the 13th descendent of Shivaji Maharaj.

Located 820 meters (2,700 feet) above sea level in the Sahyadri mountain ranges, the fort can be accessed by a single pathway comprising 1737 steps. Surrounded by deep green valleys, the fort has several gateways that enthrall its visitors, namely, the Mena Darwaja, Nagarkhana Darwaja, Palkhi Darwaja, and the majestic Maha Darwaja which is the main entrance to the imperial structure.

There are 21 villages around the Raigad Fort.

The fort has attained the status of a holy shrine for the Shiv-bhakts as hundreds and thousands of people visit the fort everyday not alone for its heritage character and it being a specimen of perfect defence architecture but also for being the seat of their role model,

