President Ram Nath Kovind to visit Raigad Fort in Dec

President Ram Nath Kovind to visit Raigad Fort in Dec

The visit of the President to Mahad in Raigad district near Mumbai is scheduled for December 7

DHNS
DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Nov 25 2021, 17:12 ist
  • updated: Nov 25 2021, 18:09 ist
President Ram Nath Kovind. Credit: AFP File Photo

President Ram Nath Kovind will be visiting the Raigad Fort next month, the majestic hill-top fort complex from where Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, the legendary Maratha warrior, laid the foundation of the Hindavi swaraj.

The visit of the President to Mahad in Raigad district near Mumbai is scheduled for December 7. 

“I had invited President Kovind to visit Raigad Fort. He has accepted this invite and will be visiting Raigad to pay his respect to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on 7 December. This is a proud moment for all of us,” said Sambhaji Chhatrapati, who belongs to the royal family of Kolhapur and is the 13th descendent of Shivaji Maharaj. 

Located 820 meters (2,700 feet) above sea level in the Sahyadri mountain ranges, the fort can be accessed by a single pathway comprising 1737 steps. Surrounded by deep green valleys, the fort has several gateways that enthrall its visitors, namely, the Mena Darwaja, Nagarkhana Darwaja, Palkhi Darwaja, and the majestic Maha Darwaja which is the main entrance to the imperial structure.

There are 21 villages around the Raigad Fort.

The fort has attained the status of a holy shrine for the Shiv-bhakts as hundreds and thousands of people visit the fort everyday not alone for its heritage character and it being a specimen of perfect defence architecture but also for being the seat of their role model, 

Check out the latest DH videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Raigad fort
Raigad
Maharashtra
Ram Nath Kovind

Related videos

What's Brewing

NASA InSight lander makes first underground map of Mars

NASA InSight lander makes first underground map of Mars

'Drushyam 2' movie review: A treat for Venkatesh fans

'Drushyam 2' movie review: A treat for Venkatesh fans

Salvadorans not taking the Bitcoin bait?

Salvadorans not taking the Bitcoin bait?

Shreyas Iyer kisses maiden Test cap handed by Gavaskar

Shreyas Iyer kisses maiden Test cap handed by Gavaskar

How Miss World 1996 polarised Bengaluru

How Miss World 1996 polarised Bengaluru

Being frank about India’s energy dilemma

Being frank about India’s energy dilemma

Explained: What is a cryptocurrency?

Explained: What is a cryptocurrency?

DH Toon | Cryptocurrency ban a joke for Centre?

DH Toon | Cryptocurrency ban a joke for Centre?

Stars can't show off wealth on social media in China

Stars can't show off wealth on social media in China

 