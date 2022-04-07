Process started to amend IPC, CrPC, Evidence Act: Govt

Process initiated to amend IPC, CrPC, Evidence Act: Centre in RS

The Parliamentary Standing Committee in its 146th report had recommended a comprehensive review of the criminal justice system

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Apr 07 2022, 14:51 ist
  • updated: Apr 07 2022, 14:52 ist
Law Minister Kiren Rijiju file photo. Credit: PTI Photo

Seeking to make comprehensive changes in criminal laws to provide affordable and speedy justice and create a people-centric legal structure, the government has initiated the process to amend the Indian Penal Code, the Code of Criminal Procedure and the Indian Evidence Act in consultation with stakeholders, the Rajya Sabha was informed on Thursday.

The Ministry of Home Affairs has also sought suggestions from governors, chief ministers, Lt governors and administrators of Union Territories, Chief Justice of India, chief justices of various high courts, Bar Council of India, bar council of various states and members of Parliament regarding comprehensive amendments in criminal laws, Law Minister Kiren Rijiju said in a written reply.

The minister also informed that a committee headed by the vice chancellor, National Law University, Delhi and four other members was constituted on March 2, 2020 by the MHA to suggest reforms in the criminal laws of the country.

The committee had invited suggestions through a questionnaire based on secondary research and inputs from experts uploaded on its website which received response from various organisations, research centres, academics, lawyers, and civil societies from across the country.

After extensive stakeholders consultation and research, the committee submitted its recommendations on February 27, 2022 on the three criminal laws --IPC, CrPC and the Indian Evidence Act.

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Home Affairs, Rijiju said, in its 146th report had recommended that there is a need for a comprehensive review of the criminal justice system of the country.

Earlier, the Parliamentary Standing Committee in its 111th and 128th reports had also stressed upon the need to reform and rationalise the criminal law of the country by introducing a comprehensive legislation in Parliament rather than bringing about piece meal amendments in respective Acts.

CRPC
IPC
Law
Kiren Rijiju
India News
Rajya Sabha

