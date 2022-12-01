Prohibiting non-veg food in govt events, daily yoga in schools: Pvt members' bills this Winter Session

A BJP MP is set to move a private members' bill to prohibit non-vegetarian food in all government programmes in the Winter Session of Parliament as it has a "huge carbon footprint", The Hindustan Times reported.

BJP MP Parvesh Sahib Singh will introduce the Official Government Meetings and Functions (Prohibition on Serving Non-Vegetarian Food) Bill in the session scheduled from December 7 to December 29. A total of 20 private members' bills will be introduced.

“Germany’s environment ministry laid a proposal to ban non-vegetarian food in government meeting and functions as it has a huge impact on climate and global warming. In India, we can take an initiative to move away from non-vegetarian food as it has huge carbon footprint,” he said.

Adding that the bill does not seek a blanket ban on non-vegetarian food for common people, Singh vouched for a more sustainable step towards food systems and a climate-friendly lifestyle.

Other bills include former Uttarakhand chief minister Tirath Singh Rawat's initiative, Compulsory Teaching of Yoga in Educational Institutions Bill, in hopes to introduce yoga in every school in the country. Rama Devi, another BJP MP, is set to put forth a bill to prevent bribery in the private sector.

Another significant bill that is set to be pushed is regarding an amendment to the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS), which seeks an extension from 100 days of work in a year to 150. The bill, set to be headed by two Kerala lawmakers from the Opposition — N K Premachandran and V K Sreekandan — comes after demand from the Opposition leaders.

The government has however dismissed extending the cap, with the only exception being in the case of natural calamities, upon which 150 days of work can be provided in a year.

While most bills put forward by private members are dismissed after a brief discussion, 14 bills have been passed ever since Independence, with the last being approved back in 1970.

The Winter Session will start a day before the counting of votes in the Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections and results will set the tone for the 17 sittings spread over 23 days that will conclude just before the new year.

(With DHNS inputs)