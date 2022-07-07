Section 144 imposed in Bagalkote following clashes

Prohibitory orders in Bagalkote following clash between two communities

The injured persons have been admitted to the hospital where their condition is said to be stable

PTI
PTI, Bagalkote,
  • Jul 07 2022, 13:02 ist
  • updated: Jul 07 2022, 13:02 ist

Prohibitory orders have been clamped in Keruru town in Bagalkote district and large gatherings have been banned till Friday following violent clashes between two communities over eve-teasing, authorities said.

The clashes broke out on Wednesday evening leaving four people injured including two brothers over eve-teasing in Keruur under Badami Taluk. Later, arson and vandalism started due to which the main market area of the town was shut down.

Schools and colleges have been closed till Friday after the administration imposed prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC, officials said.

Karnataka News
India News
Communal riots

