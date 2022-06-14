Prophet remark row: 9 detained in J&K's Bhaderwah

Prophet remark row: 9 detained in J&K's Bhaderwah, curfew relaxed for 5 hours in Kishtwar

The curfew was imposed in the two towns last Thursday following communal tension over the controversial remarks against Prophet Mohammed

PTI
  • Jun 14 2022, 16:13 ist
  • updated: Jun 14 2022, 16:13 ist
Smoke rises from a tear gas shell during curfew, amid communal tension over the controversial remarks by two now-suspended BJP leaders against Prophet Mohammad, at Bhaderwah in Doda district, Friday, June 10, 2022. Credit: PTI Photo

Nine people were detained on Tuesday in curfew-bound Bhaderwah town of Jammu and Kashmir’s Doda district, while restrictions were relaxed in nearby Kishtwar district headquarters for five hours, officials said.

The curfew was imposed in the two towns last Thursday following communal tension over the controversial remarks against Prophet Mohammed by now-suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma and certain social media posts by local right wing activists in her support.

Also Read — Prophet Row: Advocates, former judges write to SC for suo motu action against demolition drives in UP

The officials said all the nine people were detained for provocative sloganeering during a protest. The police had arrested a person on Sunday for allegedly delivering an inflammatory speech at a mosque.

Senior police and civil officers are monitoring the law and order situation and the curfew in Bhaderwah is expected to be relaxed in a phased manner starting late on Tuesday, they said.

In Kishtwar, curfew was relaxed for five hours from 1.30 pm, the officials said, adding shops and business establishments opened soon after the relaxation was announced.

On Monday too, the administration had relaxed the restrictions for one-and-a-half hours and there was no untoward incident. People were seen thronging markets and buying essential commodities during this time, the officials said.

They said broadband and mobile internet services continue to remain suspended as a precautionary measure in both Bhaderwah and Kishtwar. 

