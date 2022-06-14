Mettle of judiciary tested: Jurists to SC on UP razing

Prophet Row: Advocates, former judges write to SC for suo motu action against demolition drives in UP

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jun 14 2022, 14:03 ist
  • updated: Jun 14 2022, 14:09 ist
A bulldozer is being used to demolish the illegal structures of the residence of Javed Ahmed, a local leader who was allegedly involved in the recent violent protests against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) former spokeswoman Nupur Sharma's incendiary remarks about Prophet Mohammed. Credit: AFP Photo

Several jurists, including former High Court and Supreme Court judges as well as advocates, on Tuesday wrote to the Supreme Court to take suo motu action against the recent incidents of 'violence and repression by the state government' in Uttar Pradesh wherein stern action was taken by the police and a 'protester's' house was razed.

The Uttar Pradesh Police has so far arrested 337 people from eight districts in connection with the violence that erupted following the Friday prayers on June 10 over a controversial remark against Prophet Mohammed.

"The mettle of the judiciary is tested in such times," the letter by the jurists read, urging the apex court to look into the matter involving the "high-handedness of the police and state authorities, and the brutal clampdown on the fundamental rights of citizens".

Of the 337 people arrested, 92 are from Prayagraj, 83 from Saharanpur, 52 from Hathras, 41 from Ambedkar Nagar, 40 from Moradabad, 18 from Firozabad, six from Aligarh and five from Jalaun.

A total of 13 cases have been registered with three each being filed in Prayagraj and Saharanpur, and one each in Firozabad, Ambedkar Nagar, Moradabad, Hathras, Aligarh, Lakhimpur Kheri and Jalaun.

A mob had pelted stones at the police during the violence in Prayagraj and Saharanpur. At least four other cities had witnessed similar scenes during the marches that were carried out against the remarks against Prophet Mohammed.

