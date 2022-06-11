Prophet Row Live: Over 100 booked in Maharashtra for unlawful assembly following protests in Aurangabad

Protests are breaking out across India as the Prophet Mohammed remarks row rages on. Ranchi and Howrah have been put under Section 144, while internet has been suspended in some parts of the country. As India tries to put out diplomatic fires across the world as a result of this row, Pakistan has raised this issue at the UNGC. Stay tuned for more updates.
Why is she (Nupur Sharma) still not arrested? BJP wants to keep this issue alive to create differences. We condemn this: Sukhendu Sekhar Ray, TMC MP on Howrah protest
Bengal govt effects police transfers in violence-hit Howrah; names Praveen Tripathi, Swathi Bhangalia as SPs of City, Rural jurisdictions respectively
Army should be deployed in Bengal over violence: BJP MLA
'Why should people suffer for BJP's sin?' Mamata vows parties behind Howrah violence to be punished
As violence struck parts of West Bengal in the aftermath of remarks by former BJP spokesperson against Prophet Mohammed, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee hit out at political parties causing the 'riots'.
Read More
Bengal BJP chief detained on his way to violence-hit Howrah
Bengal BJP chief stopped from visiting violence-hit Howrah, 'confined' at home
West Bengal BJP president Sukanta Majumdar was on Saturday stopped by the police from visiting violence-affected areas in Howrah district citing the current law and order situation.
Majumdar claimed police erected barricades outside his residence in New Town on the northeastern fringes of Kolkata as he was getting ready to leave for Howrah district.
Protests erupted in several parts of Howrah district on Friday over controversial remarks by suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma and expelled leader Naveen Jindal on Prophet Mohammad.
Remarks on Prophet: Pragya supports Nupur; says if Hindu deities are insulted, then 'truth' will be told
Amid protests in parts of the country over the controversial remarks on Prophet Mohammad made by now suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma, party's Bhopal MP Pragya Singh Thakur has supported her, saying that if anybody insults Hindu deities, then such people would be told the "truth".
After Thakur's comments made on Friday, the opposition Congress in Madhya Pradesh sought a clarification from the BJP as it pointed out that while the party has suspended Sharma over her remarks, the Lok Sabha member has now supported her.
Curfew in parts of Jammu region's Chenab valley; efforts on to defuse tension
A curfew clamped in parts of Jammu's Chenab valley was in effect on Saturday, while a day-long shutdown called against recent remarks on Prophet Mohammad by two now-suspended BJP leaders disrupted life in the Peer Panchal region, officials said.
Even as efforts were intensified to defuse communal tension, prominent citizens from both the communities requested the government to take strict action against "mischievous elements" bent on disturbing peace.
"As I have said before, violent incidents have been taking place in Howrah for two days now. There are some political parties behind this and they want to cause riots - but these will not be tolerated and strict action will be taken against all of them. BJP sins, why should people suffer?" Mamata Banerjee tweeted about violence seen in Howrah over Prophet row
Delhi Police files FIR in connection with protests outside Jama Masjid over Prophet remarks
Police have registered a case in connection with Friday's protest outside Jama Masjid to demand the arrest of suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma for her controversial remarks on Prophet Mohammad, officials said on Saturday.
After the Friday prayers, a large crowd of people had gathered on the steps of the famous mosque, carrying placards and shouting slogans against Sharma and Naveen Jindal, former head of the Delhi BJP's media unit, for allegedly making derogatory remarks on the Prophet.
Sec 144 in and around Howrah extended till June 15
Section 144 CrPC imposed in and around the stretches of National Highways andRailway Stations under the jurisdiction of Uluberia-Sub Division, Howrah extended till June 15.
Violent protests broke out here yesterday over the controversial remark of suspended BJP's Nupur Sharma.
Naveen Jindal's family leaves Delhi after death threat
The family of dismissed BJP leader Naveen Jindal has left Delhi following a death threat.
Jindal was dismissed from the BJP after controversy erupted over his remark against Prophet Muhammad which was in support of suspended party BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma's statement also against the Prophet.
The dismissed leader also alleged that a few persons had also followed him few days ago when he went to meet someone.
Just in | Internet suspended in Ranchi till June 12
Sec 144 clamped in 12 Ranchi areas
Ranchi protest andviolence | Ranchi district administration has said that Section 144 has been enforced in 12 areas of Ranchi, adding that situation is under control. "CCTV footage andvideos are being scrutinised andnecessary actions will be taken," ANI quoted the administration as saying.
This comes as two people died and many were critically injured during protests. (Read more here)
AAP condemns attempts of ‘vested interests' to create communal divide for political motives in J&K
The Aam Aadmi Party on Friday condemned attempts of certain vested interests to create a communal divide for political motives in Jammu and Kashmir and appealed to people not to fall prey to such divisive forces.
Jammu Chamber of Commerce and Industries (JCCI) too appealed to people to maintain peace and communal harmony.
The comments come after tension mounted in Bhaderwah and some areas of Kishtwar in J-K over the controversial remarks against Prophet Mohammad by two now-suspended BJP leaders.
Will take strict legal action against use of children in 'violent protests' over Prophet remarks: NCPCR
Amid protests over controversial remarks made by two now-suspended BJP leaders against Prophet Mohammad, the apex child rights body NCPCR said on Friday that children were used in many of these "violent demonstrations" and that it would take strict legal action in the matter.
Protests erupted in several parts of the country, including outside Delhi's Jama Masjid, with hundreds of people demanding the arrest of Nupur Sharma and Naveen Jindal over their controversial remarks against Prophet Mohammad.
Congress files police complaint against Nupur, Naveen in Assam
The Congress on Friday lodged a police complaint against suspended BJP spokespersons Nupur Sharma and Navin Jindal in Guwahati for their controversial remarks against Prophet Mohammad.
Police said they are looking into the matter and are yet to register a case on the basis of the complaint lodged at Bhangagarh police station.
"We have received the complaint regarding the remarks made by the persons in question. We are yet to register a case and it is still in enquiry stage," a police officer said.
Hyderabad also witnessed protests
Delhi's Jama Masjid had seen protests after Friday prayers for Nupur Sharma's arrest
Protests erupted outside the Jama Masjid after Friday prayers with hundreds of people demanding the arrest of suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma for her controversial remarks on Prophet Mohammed, police said.
A large crowd of people could be seen gathering at the steps of the famous mosque, some carrying placards and shouting slogans against Sharma.
Don't go for TV debates whose sole intention is to ridicule Islam: AIMPLB to Muslim scholars
Claiming that the sole intention of some news channels is "not to reach any conclusion through a constructive discourse but to ridicule and defame Islam" and its followers, the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) has asked Islamic scholars and intellectuals not to participate in their debates.
In a joint statement, top office bearers of the Muslim body including its president Maulana Syed Mohammad Rabey Hasani Nadwi said such news channels need Muslim faces in their debates to give "some legitimacy" to what he called "their agenda of making a mockery and insult of Islam as well as that of the Muslims".
Protests in Rajasthan over controversial remarks against Prophet Mohammad
Protests were held on Friday in Rajasthan's Tonk and Sikar districts over controversial remarks against Prophet Mohammad by two now-suspended BJP spokespersons.
In a memorandum submitted to the district administration, Tonk Muslim Alliance demanded action against former BJP spokespersons Nupur Sharma and Naveen Kumar Jindal.
A similar memorandum was submitted to the administration in Sikar district.
Pak FM informs UNGA President of controversial remarks on Prophet
Pakistan Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in a telephone call apprised President of UN General Assembly Abdulla Shahid of the controversial remarks made by two former senior officials of India’s ruling party against Prophet Mohammad, the Foreign Office said on Friday.
Noting that such provocation had deeply hurt the sentiments of billions of Muslims around the world, the Bilawal urged Shahid to take cognisance of this “abhorrent” development amidst rising Islamophobia in India, it said.
Stone pelting, protests in UP cities over Prophet remark; 136 arrested
People pelted stones at police personnel in Prayagraj and Saharanpur and protests broke out after Friday prayers in at least four other cities in Uttar Pradesh over a non-suspended BJP leader's recent remarks on Prophet Mohammad.
Police have arrested more than 130 people from six districts of the state.
In Prayagraj, some motorcycles and carts were set on fire and an attempt was made to set ablaze a police vehicle. Police used tear gas and lathis to disperse mobs and peace was later restored, they said, adding that one policeman was hurt in the region.
Curfew imposed in Ranchi, cop injured during stone pelting
After a protesting mob turned violent in the wake of inflammatory remarks by suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma, curfew has been imposed in several areas of Ranchi amid the violence that lasted for nearly three hours.
Read more
India: A vilified ‘Vishwaguru’?
In the wake of the outrage over the comments made by Sharma and Jindal, the government acted with alacrity for three vital reasons
Read more
BJP leader Nupur Sharma's effigy found hanging in Belagavi
An effigy of suspended BJP leader and spokesperson Nupur Sharma was found hanging on the cables near Bashiban Dargah in the communally-sensitive Fort Road here on Friday.
Read more