Protests in Delhi over Citizenship Amendment Bill

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Dec 09 2019, 12:22pm ist
  • updated: Dec 09 2019, 12:32pm ist

Protests were held in the Parliament complex and elsewhere in the city on Monday when the Citizenship Amendment Bill will be introduced in Parliament.

While Indian Union Muslim League MPs protested in front of the Mahatma Gandhi statue in Parliament premises, the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) demonstrated in Jantar Mantar and held up placards saying that the bill was against the idea of India.

"We reject this bill. It is against the Constitution and against Hindu-Muslim unity," Badruddin Ajmal, Lok Sabha AIUDF MP from Dhubri, Assam, told reporters when asked about the CAB.

New Delhi
Citizenship (Amendment) Bill
AIUDF
Parliament
Lok Sabha
