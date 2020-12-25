Punjab CM asks protesting farmers not to disrupt telecom services

Amid reports of disconnection of power supply to various mobile towers across the state, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Friday urged protesting farmers not to inconvenience the people with such actions.

Pointing out that telecom connectivity had become even more critical for people amid the Covid pandemic, the Chief Minister asked farmers to show the same discipline and sense of responsibility which they had been exercising during their protest at the Delhi border.

Urging the farmers not to take the law in their hands, Singh said such actions were not in the interest of Punjab and its future.

He said the people of Punjab had been standing with the farmers in their fight against the farm laws, and would continue to do so.

Forceful disruption of telecom services due to snapping of power supply to mobile towers by farmers in several parts of the state was not only adversely affecting the studies and future prospects of students, who are dependent entirely on online education, but also hampering the daily life of people working from home due to the pandemic, the Chief Minister said.

Such actions would affect the state’s already disturbed economy, Singh said and exhorted farmers to continue with their peaceful protests without causing any inconvenience to the citizens of Punjab.