No leaves for PWD field staff during monsoon

PWD announces no-leave policy for field staff during monsoon

As per an office order, issued by Delhi government's PWD, 'in any unavoidable/exceptional circumstances leaves may be granted'

PTI
PTI,
  • Jun 22 2021, 15:14 ist
  • updated: Jun 22 2021, 15:14 ist
To keep the city waterlogging free, the civic agencies are carrying out desilting (removal of silt and garbage) of drains in a big way. Credit: PTI Photo

The Public Works Department (PWD) on Tuesday said field staff of road maintenance and electrical units won't be allowed to get leaves during the oncoming monsoon season as preparations were on to keep the city free of waterlogging.

As per an office order, issued by Delhi government's PWD, "in any unavoidable/exceptional circumstances leaves may be granted with the prior approval of the concerned Chief Engineer".

"In view of the oncoming monsoon season, it has been decided by the competent authority that no field staff of road maintenance unit and electrical units maintaining Storm Water Pump houses under the control of Public Works Department will be allowed to take leaves during the monsoon period," it said.

Last year, images of vehicles stranded at waterlogged Minto Bridge underpass, where a delivery van driver drowned, had led to a huge public outcry.

In Pictures | Monsoon Mayhem across India

To keep the city waterlogging free, the civic agencies are carrying out desilting (removal of silt and garbage) of drains in a big way.

The PWD and the three Municipal Corporations of Delhi (MCDs) hoped that desilting of drains would be completed before the onset of monsoon by month-end.

Earlier, a senior PWD official said that it was "on track" and would be completed between June 20 and 25.

According to a rough estimate, there are around 2,000 drains, spanning around 1,054 km, which come under the PWD, the official said.

The PWD maintains 1260-km roads in the national capital.

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

monsoon
PwD
Delhi

Related videos

What's Brewing

NASA balloon to detect earthquakes on Venus?

NASA balloon to detect earthquakes on Venus?

Why the 'world's happiest country' seeks migrants

Why the 'world's happiest country' seeks migrants

First they lace up their skates, then fight terrorism

First they lace up their skates, then fight terrorism

Misogynistic 'artwork' by Chinese artist meets furore

Misogynistic 'artwork' by Chinese artist meets furore

 