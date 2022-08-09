'Quit India Movement reminds of our greatest strengths'

Quit India movement reminds us that unity is our greatest strengths: Venkaiah Naidu

The decisive campaign against the British rule was launched this day in 1942 on Mahatma Gandhi's call

PTI
PTI,
  • Aug 09 2022, 17:05 ist
  • updated: Aug 09 2022, 17:05 ist
Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu. Credit: PTI Photo

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Tuesday said the anniversary of the Quit India movement is an occasion to resolve to build an India that is prosperous, inclusive, peaceful and harmonious.

The decisive campaign against the British rule was launched this day in 1942 on Mahatma Gandhi's call at the Bombay session of the Congress in his famous "do or die" speech.

Also Read — Quit India anniversary: Sonia exhorts people to defend freedom with 'all might'

In a tweet marking the 80th anniversary of the Quit India Movement, Naidu said the day reminds us that unity is one of our greatest strengths. 

"As we remember the selfless sacrifices and tireless efforts of our freedom fighters, let us resolve to build an India that is prosperous, inclusive, peaceful and harmonious," he said.

That, the vice president said, will be a true tribute to those great men and women. 

Quit India anniversary
M Venkaiah Naidu
India News

