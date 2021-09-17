Rahul Gandhi greets PM Modi on 71st birthday

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Sep 17 2021, 12:47 ist
  • updated: Sep 17 2021, 12:49 ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi. Credit: PTI File Photo

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi greeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his birthday on Friday.

"Happy birthday, Modi ji," Gandhi tweeted.

Born in Gujarat in 1950, Modi joined Hindutva organisation Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) at an early age and was later drafted into the BJP. 

Narendra Modi
Rahul Gandhi
BJP
Congress
Indian Politics

