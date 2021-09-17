Rahul Gandhi greets PM Modi on 71st birthday

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi greeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his birthday on Friday.
As Prime Minister Modi turned 71 several dignitaries and politicians greeted him.
"Happy birthday, Modi ji," Gandhi tweeted.
Happy birthday, Modi ji.
— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) September 17, 2021
Born in Gujarat in 1950, Modi joined Hindutva organisation Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) at an early age and was later drafted into the BJP.
