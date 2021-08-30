Rahul Gandhi hails Indian athletes' medal wins at Paralympics

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday hailed the multiple medal wins for India at the Paralympics and said another daughter has made India proud, after shooter Avani Lekhara became the first Indian woman to win a gold at the sporting event.

Lekhara scripted history as she became the first Indian woman to win a gold medal at the Paralympics, firing her way to the top of the podium in the R-2 women's 10m Air Rifle Standing SH1 event in Tokyo.

"Morning starts with the great news of Avni Lakhera winning Gold. Big Congratulations! Another daughter makes India proud," Gandhi tweeted.

Morning starts with the great news of Avni Lakhera winning #Gold .

Big Congratulations! Another daughter makes India proud.#TokyoParalympics pic.twitter.com/qsCE8Z4bjd — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) August 30, 2021

Two-time gold-winning javelin throw veteran Devendra Jhajharia clinched a stupendous third Paralympic medal, a silver this time, while discus thrower Yogesh Kathuniya also finished second as India surpassed its best ever medal tally at the Games on Monday.

Sundar Singh Gurjar also chipped in with a bronze, finishing behind Jhajharia in the men's javelin throw F46 final.

"Congratulations for the Silver to Yogesh Kathuniya! The nation stands proud of your inspirational achievements," Gandhi tweeted.

"Devendra Jhajharia and Sundar Singh Gurjar have won Silver and Bronze respectively in Men's Javelin Throw F46 event. Big congratulations! This has been a good morning for sports in India," the former Congress chief said in another tweet.

Devendra Jhajharia and Sundar Singh Gurjar have won #Silver and #Bronze respectively in Men’s Javelin Throw F46 event. Big congratulations! This has been a good morning for sports in India. #TokyoParalympics pic.twitter.com/kjcoherRj2 — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) August 30, 2021

India had won four medals in the 2016 edition while the medal count stands at seven in the ongoing event.