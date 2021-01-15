Rahul seeks support for campaign in favour of farmers

Rahul Gandhi seeks public support for campaign in favour of farmers, against fuel prices

The Congress is observing the day as Kisan Adhikar Divas and will take out protest marches in all state capitals

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jan 15 2021, 12:33 ist
  • updated: Jan 15 2021, 12:33 ist

 Asking people to join the farmers' "Satyagraha" against the Modi government, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday spoke out in support of the ongoing protests and against rising fuel prices in the country.

The Congress is observing the day as Kisan Adhikar Divas and will take out protest marches in all state capitals.

Participating in the "SpeakUpForKisanAdhikar" campaign of his party, Gandhi said on Twitter, "The country's farmers are holding a satyagraha against the arrogant Modi Government to win their rights."

For latest updates on farmers' protest, click here

"The entire country today is raising its voice against the atrocities being committed on farmers and the rise in price a of petrol and diesel.

You should also join this campaign and be a part of this satyagraha," he added in his Twitter post in Hindi.

The party has backed the farmers' agitation and demanded a repeal of the Centre's three new farm laws.

The "SpeakUpForKisanAdhikar" campaign was launched on a day the government and farmers are set to hold their ninth round of talks in a bid to end the deadlock.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Rahul Gandhi
farmers
farm laws
Farmers Protest
fuel

What's Brewing

Wikipedia turns 20 | Most read topics in 2020

Wikipedia turns 20 | Most read topics in 2020

How India is gearing up for Covid-19 vaccination drive

How India is gearing up for Covid-19 vaccination drive

How long will global tourist hubs remain 'ghost towns'?

How long will global tourist hubs remain 'ghost towns'?

Solace in prayer as Covid-19 toll nears 2 million

Solace in prayer as Covid-19 toll nears 2 million

The Lead: Read(s) of the week — Cricket and horror

The Lead: Read(s) of the week — Cricket and horror

 