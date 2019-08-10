Rahul Gandhi to visit Kerala

Congress president and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi is likely to reach Kerala on Sunday to visit the flood and landslide affected people and review the rescue and relief measures.

The two major landslides hit areas in Kerala, Puthumala in Wayanad and Kavalapara near Nilambur in Malappuram, come under Rahul's constituency.

Local Congress sources said that the tentative plan is for Rahul to reach Kozhikode by Sunday afternoon. He would be visiting some relief camps. The plans to visit the flood and landslide-hit areas would be finalised after discussions with district administration as his visit should not affect the ongoing rescue operations, said Congress sources.

Rahul had earlier sought assistance from Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the rescue and relief activities in Kerala and also spoke to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.