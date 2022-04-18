Railway Protection Force man killed, another hurt in Kashmir militant attack

RPF man killed, another hurt in Kashmir militant attack

Zulfikar Majid
  • Apr 18 2022, 18:46 ist
Representative image. Credit: PTI Photo

A Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel was killed, while another was injured when militants attacked them in volatile south Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Monday.

A police official said unidentified militants opened indiscriminate fire on the RPF personnel in Kakapora Railway Station in Pulwama, injuring two personnel.

The injured personnel were immediately shifted to a nearby hospital, where one of them succumbed to his injuries, he said.

Reports said, immediately after the attack, the area was cordoned off to nab the attackers.

