Railway Protection Force man killed, another hurt in Kashmir militant attack

A Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel was killed, while another was injured when militants attacked them in volatile south Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Monday.
A police official said unidentified militants opened indiscriminate fire on the RPF personnel in Kakapora Railway Station in Pulwama, injuring two personnel.
The injured personnel were immediately shifted to a nearby hospital, where one of them succumbed to his injuries, he said.
Reports said, immediately after the attack, the area was cordoned off to nab the attackers.
