Railways aims 'net zero carbon emitter' before 2030

Indian Railways on Friday said it is working in mission mode to become the largest Green Railways in the world and is moving towards becoming “net zero carbon emitter” before 2030.

"The national transporter is looking at helping the environment with steps ranging from massive electrification, water and paper conservation, to saving animals from being injured on railway tracks," said the Railways in a statement.

Electrification has increased nearly ten times since 2014. Capturing the economic benefits of electric traction in an accelerated manner, the national transporter has planned to electrify balance broad gauge routes by December 2023 to achieve 100% electrification at such routes.

Head-On-Generation systems, Bio-Toilets and LED lights recreate the train itself into a travel mode that’s kinder to the environment while maintaining comparable passenger comfort, the Railways said.

Dedicated Freight Corridors are being developed as a low carbon green transportation network with a long-term low carbon roadmap, which will enable it to adopt more energy-efficient and carbon-friendly technologies, processes and practices.

MoU signed between Railways and Confederation of Indian Industry in July 2016 for the facilitation of green initiatives in Railways. 39 workshops, 7 production Units, 8 loco sheds and one store's depot have been ‘GreenCo’ certified. These include 2 platinum, 15 gold and 18 silver ratings.

Total 19 railway stations have achieved Green Certification including 3 platinum, 6 gold and 6 silver ratings. 27 more Railway buildings, offices, campuses and other establishments are also green certified including 15 platinum, 9 gold and 2 silver ratings.

In addition, over 600 railway stations have been certified for implementation of the environmental management system to ISO: 14001 in the last two years. A total of 718 stations have been identified for ISO: 14001 certifications, the statement said.