Youth kills self, family says was upset over Agnipath

Rajasthan: 19-year-old youth kills self, family says was upset over Agnipath scheme

PTI
PTI, Jaipur,
  • Jun 21 2022, 21:09 ist
  • updated: Jun 21 2022, 21:10 ist

A 19-year-old youth ended his life on Tuesday in Rajasthan’s Jhunjhunu, with his family claiming that he was depressed over the Centre’s Agnipath scheme.

The scheme for the recruitment of the youth aged between 17 and a half and 21 in the armed forces for a four-year term on contractual basis was unveiled last week, triggering protests across the country.

Police said Ankit’s uncle Lekhraj in a complaint alleged that he was preparing for a competitive exam and was in distress after the government announced the scheme. The victim’s uncle told police that Ankit hanged himself at his rented accommodation in Chidwawa.

"We have sealed the room where Ankit was living. So far, no suicide note has been recovered. We have also come to know that he had some dispute with his sister living in Chidawa. The matter is being investigated," SHO Inderprakash Yadav said.

The SHO said the body was handed over to family members after conducting a post-mortem. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Rajasthan
Agnipath
Agnipath Scheme
Suicide

What's Brewing

ED protest: Mahila Congress president spits at cops

ED protest: Mahila Congress president spits at cops

How a Delhi lawyer became 'Ashramed'

How a Delhi lawyer became 'Ashramed'

Climate crisis: The affluent must start eating local

Climate crisis: The affluent must start eating local

Musk's child seeks name change to sever ties with him

Musk's child seeks name change to sever ties with him

PM Modi inaugurates International Day of Yoga at Mysuru

PM Modi inaugurates International Day of Yoga at Mysuru

 