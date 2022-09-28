Rajnath Singh to visit forward posts in Arunachal Pradesh near Sino boundary

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday will visit “forward posts” in Arunachal Pradesh close to India’s disputed boundary with China besides taking stock of the infrastructure projects undertaken by the Border Roads Organisation to improve connectivity to such posts close to the Line of Actual Control.

Singh would also interact with the members of a local tribe who with the army support trekked last year to a site close to Kayala pass at an altitude of 3500 mt near the LAC.

“On September 29, Singh will visit forward posts (in Arunachal) to make on-ground assessment of the operational preparedness and interact with troops,” the Defence Ministry said in a statement, announcing his three-day visit to Assam and Arunachal Pradesh.

Accompanied by the Army Chief Gen Manoj Pande and GOC Eastern Command Lt Gen RP Kalita, Singh visited an army formation in Dinjan on Wednesday.

During the visit, the minister would review the operational readiness of the formation in the easternmost part of the country before the onset of the winter. He was briefed on infrastructure development along LAC as well as capability development and operational preparedness by Lieutenant General RC Tiwari, GOC, 3 Corps.

Singh was also briefed on employment of cutting-edge military equipment & technology such as howitzers and UAVs to enhance operational efficiency of the troops deployed in the frontline. BRO officials will appraise the minister on the progress made in connectivity projects.

He will also interact with members of a religious expedition to Athu Popu, an annual trek of local Idu Mishmi tribe which is being facilitated by the Indian Army since 2021 as part of outreach and continued efforts towards supporting the locals and development of tourism.

Athu-Popu, with an altitude of about 3500 metres above sea level, is situated at Kayala Pass, Indo-China Border and is approximately 120 km from Maliney, the last motorable village in Dibang Valley district. The village is at a distance of about 200km from Roing, the district headquarter of Lower Dibang Valley.