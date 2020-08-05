Ram temple likely to be completed in three years, says Vishwa Hindu Parishad

Ram temple likely to be completed in 3 years, says VHP

The construction of the grand Ram temple at Ayodhya, whose 'bhoomi pujan' was performed on Wednesday, is expected to be completed in the next three years, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) said.

VHP international president Vishnu Sadashiv Kokje said there is enthusiasm among Hindus across the world over the foundation stone laying ceremony for the Ram temple.

He blamed the Congress for the delay in the temple's construction.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi performed the groundbreaking ceremony in Ayodhya for the temple at the spot where many devout Hindus believe Lord Ram was born, marking the beginning of its construction.

Kokje told PTI, "There is enthusiasm among Hindus across the world over the foundation stone laying for the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

"The smooth manner in which the work of temple construction has been going on after the formation of Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra by the central government is amazing."

He said, "We hope that the Ram temple in Ayodhya will be completed in three years."

Kokje, a former judge of the Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan high courts, said the temple will be constructed with a slight change in the model prepared by the VHP under which stones were being carved for the last three decades.

"Our model has been modified slightly to give the Ram temple a grand appearance. We have already carved stones for two floors which will be used in the construction of the temple," the VHP leader said.

The VHP, which spearheaded the Ram temple movement, started carving stones for the structure at its workshop in Ayodhya in 1990.

Kokje said post-independence, the plan to build a Ram temple in Ayodhya lagged behind due to "vote bank" politics of the Congress.

He said, "Now Congress leaders are trying to show themselves as friendly towards Hindus in the changed atmosphere in the country." 

