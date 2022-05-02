Rape accused actor to stay away from AMMA

Rape accused actor to stay away from AMMA

Arjun Raghunath
Arjun Raghunath, DHNS,
  • May 02 2022, 07:17 ist
  • updated: May 02 2022, 07:17 ist
Malayalam producer-actor Vijay Babu. Credit: IANS Photo

Actor Vijay Babu will keep off from the executive committee of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) in view of the sexual abuse case against him.

AMMA is the prominent association in Malayalam film industry. Actor Mohanlal is its president.

A meeting of AMMA executive committee on Sunday decided to accept a request of Babu to allow him to keep off from the executive committee.

The decision was learnt to have not gone down well with a section in the Association as there was demand for his suspension. Women in Cinema Collective, a forum of women in the film industry, as well as members of the recently formed internal complaints committee in AMMA
had demanded action against Babu.

A young actress alleged that Babu, who is also a producer, sexually abused her several times after luring her by offering roles in films. The police registered a case and a lookout notice issued for Babu, who was suspected to have fled the country.

Meanwhile, another woman also raised sexual allegation againt Babu through a social media post. Police sources said that a case would be registered if the woman gave a complaint.

