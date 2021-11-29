Ready to answer all questions, says PM Modi ahead of Winter Session

Ahead of the Winter Session in Parliament, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that the Centre is ready to answer all questions, adding that the parties should debate in the House but maintain the decorum of the proceedings.
"This is an important session of the Parliament. The citizens of the country want a productive session. They are fulfilling their responsibilities for a brighter future," PM Modi said.
Track live updates of Winter Session in Parliament here
The PM further asked people to be alert in view of the new variant of Covid-19.
More to follow...
Watch the latest DH Videos here:
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Cyber volunteers continue to silence critical voices
US bids adieu to Trump hotel that gave luxury & access
When is a horror movie not a horror movie?
1st Omicron image shows many more mutations than Delta
WHO reaches draft consensus on future pandemic treaty
Unclear if Omicron causes more severe disease: WHO