Ready to answer all questions, says PM Modi ahead of Winter Session

DH Web Desk,
  • Nov 29 2021, 10:40 ist
  • updated: Nov 29 2021, 10:42 ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Credit: Twitter/@BJP4India

Ahead of the Winter Session in Parliament, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that the Centre is ready to answer all questions, adding that the parties should debate in the House but maintain the decorum of the proceedings. 

"This is an important session of the Parliament. The citizens of the country want a productive session. They are fulfilling their responsibilities for a brighter future," PM Modi said. 

The PM further asked people to be alert in view of the new variant of Covid-19.

