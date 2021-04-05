Kejriwal writes to PM asking to relax vaccination norms

Relax norms for opening vaccination centre, taking jab: Kejriwal writes to PM

Kejriwal demanded relaxation of norms for opening vaccination centers and removal of age limit for getting inoculated

PTI
PTI,
  • Apr 05 2021, 18:39 ist
  • updated: Apr 05 2021, 18:39 ist
Credit: PTI Photo

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Monday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeking relaxed norms for opening vaccination centres, and asserted that all people here can be vaccinated against the coronavirus within three months if requisite permission is granted.

"The increased transmission of Corona across the country has presented a new concern and challenge. We will have to move the vaccination campaign more rapidly," he said in his letter to the prime minister.

Read | Delhi allows Covid-19 vaccine centres to operate 24 hours

Kejriwal demanded relaxation of norms for opening vaccination centers and removal of age limit for getting inoculated.

If the rules for opening new centers are simplified and everyone is allowed to get vaccinated, the Delhi government can inoculate all Delhi residents in three months, he claimed. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

COVID-19
Coronavirus
Coronavirus vaccine
Arvind Kejriwal
Narendra Modi

Related videos

What's Brewing

Chhattisgarh: A jawan who longed to visit dream house

Chhattisgarh: A jawan who longed to visit dream house

This Bengaluru museum is a dream for radio enthusiasts

This Bengaluru museum is a dream for radio enthusiasts

Our ‘before’ no longer makes sense, how do we live now?

Our ‘before’ no longer makes sense, how do we live now?

Visiting Karnataka's ancient capital

Visiting Karnataka's ancient capital

In Pics | Winners at 2021 Screen Actors Guild Awards

In Pics | Winners at 2021 Screen Actors Guild Awards

 