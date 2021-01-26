Republic Day live updates: PM Modi extends greetings; security tightened in Delhi

India is celebrating its 72nd Republic Day today and the country will display its military might in the annual parade and it is bound to be unique. Scores of new things have been added to the ceremony and many age-old traditions will be missing this year. Stay tuned for live updates.
Padma Awards announced: Shinzo Abe, SP Balasubrahmanyam among awardees
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, late singer S P Balasubrahmanyam, eminent cardiologist from Karnataka Belle Monappa Hegde, archaeologist B B Lal and father of fibre optics late Narinder Singh Kapany are among seven people who were chosen for the Padma Vibhushan on the eve of Republic Day.
Chirag Paswan thanks PM Modi for Padma honour for his late father Ram Vilas Paswan
Lok Janshakti Party president Chirag Paswan thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday after former Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan was bestowed with the Padma Bhushan award, and said Modi always gave respect to his father.
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot hoists the Tricolour at CM residence in Jaipur
Historic Charminar illuminated in 'tricolours' as part of the Republic Day celebrations, in Hyderabad, Monday, Jan. 25, 2021 | PTI
Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj terminus illuminated in tricolors on the eve of Republic Day, in Mumbai, Monday, Jan. 25, 2021 | PTI
I convey prayers of the people of Bhutan for India’s lasting peace and prosperity, says Bhutan PM Lotay Tshering
Union Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan hoists the Indian Flag at his residence on 72nd Republic Day.
Google Doodle celebrates India's 72nd Republic Day
Colonel B. Santhosh Babu who made the supreme sacrifice along with 19 others in Galwan Valley clashes with Chinese troops in June last year, has been posthumously awarded Maha Vir Chakra, the second highest war time gallantry award | DD News
Presidential Gallantry Awards to Indian Air Force personnel on the occasion of Republic Day 2021
Preparations underway for the Republic Day parade at Rajpath with seating arrangement made keeping social distancing in mind | ANI
Meanwhile, farmers will hold tractor rally in Delhi today to protest against the Centre's farm laws.
Republic Day: CRPF bags highest 73 bravery medals including Kirti Chakras
The country's largest paramilitary force CRPF has been bestowed with the highest number of 73 gallantry medals for undertaking counter-terrorist operations in Jammu and Kashmir and in various Maoist violence-affected states.
Senior officers must attend Republic Day event at Rajpath or face action: Govt
The government has conveyed to all officers, who have been invited to attend the Republic Day ceremony at Rajpath, to compulsorily attend the event and warned that a serious view would be taken against those who fail to do so.
Military 'adequately mobilised' to thwart bids to undermine national security: President Kovind
In the backdrop of a fresh row at Indo-China border just a week back, President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday flagged the earlier "expansionist" move on the border, recalling how the valiant soldiers foiled that and asserted the defence forces are "adequately mobilised" to thwart any attempt to undermine the nation's security.
In Pics | List of famous chief guests on Republic Day parades
For the first time in 55 years, India will celebrate Republic Day in the national capital without a chief guest, due to the global situation arising from the coronavirus pandemic. As the country is set to celebrate its 72nd Republic Day, here's look at the most famous chief guests who visited India in the past to mark the day:
For the first time in 55 years, the ceremony will not have a chief guest. UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson was invited to attend this year’s Parade but he cancelled his trip in light of the critical Covid-19 situation in Britain. Last year, Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro had attended as chief guest.
Where can you watch?
People can stream the Republic Day Parade live and rewatch the highlights on an app developed by the government called 'Republic Day Parade 2021' or 'RDP 2021'.
This app will give live updates on routes to get to the parade and information about parking.
The parade can also be watched on DD News TV channel and its official YouTube channel. Most private channels are expected to air the parade live.
This year’s parade is expected to be attended by 25,000 people, a sharp decline from last year’s 1,50,000, owing to Covid-19 related protocols. Children under the age of 15 are not allowed to attendthe parade. Tickets for the general public are only 4,500 this year.
The flag hoisting will take place at 8 am and the parade will begin at 9 am. The parade usually lasts till 11:30 am, but this year the timings could differ. The parade would be shorter than usual due to Covid-19.
