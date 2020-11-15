RIP Soumitra Chatterjee: A stellar performer who became an inseparable part of Bengali cinema 

Veteran Bengali actor Soumitra Chatterjee, who recently recovered from Covid-19, passed away on Sunday much to the shock of his near and dear ones.

Born in Kolkata in 1935, the powerhouse performer began his acting career with the Satyajit Ray-directed Apur Sansar, leaving a deep mark on cinema lovers across the world with his measured performance. He subsequently teamed with the maverick filmmaker on several occasions, becoming an inseparable part of Indian cinema. Some of their most notable films include Abhijan, the anthology Teen Kanya, Kapurush and Charulata.

Chatterjee also collaborated with the likes of Mrinal Sen, Ajoy Kar, Asit Sen and Tapan Sinha, redefining the tenets of Bengali cinema.

In 1974, played the iconic detective Feluda in Ray's Sonar Kellar and this proved to be a turning point in his career. He reprised the role in Joi Baba Felunath, becoming the face of the iconic character.

A section of the audience drew parallels between him and Uttam Kumar marking the beginning of a new 'rivalry' in Bengali cinema. He teamed up with the 'Mahanayak' for films such as the iconic Devadas, Stree and Jhinder Bandi, proving his mettle. According to most critics, Chatterjee was no less than Uttam Kumar in acting abilities even though the Amanush actor enjoyed a wider fan following.

Chatterjee had once remarked that the fierce rivalry between the two was 'mitigated' by the bond they shared with each other.

In the late 80s/early 90s, he made a transition to supporting roles and this marked the beginning of a new chapter in his career. He played a supporting role in the Fatakeshto franchise, starring Mithun Chakraborty. In 2015, Chatterjee starred in the critically-acclaimed Bela Shesh.

Unlike 'Uttam Da', Chatterjee never pursued a career in Hindi cinema. He, however, acted alongside Bollywood actress Radhika Apte in the short film Ahalaya, garnering attention for the right reasons

His death marks the end of an era for Bengali cinema.