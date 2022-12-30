Rishabh Pant injured as car crashes with divider while travelling from Uttarakhand to Delhi

Cricketer Rishabh Pant was injured in a car accident near Manglaur in Uttarakhand's Haridwar district early on Friday, police said.
His car hit a divider near Manglaur when he was coming from Delhi, Haridwar Senior Superintendent of Police Ajai Singh said.
He was rushed to the Saksham hospital first and from there he was referred to the Max Hospital in Dehradun, he said.
