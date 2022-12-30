Rishabh Pant hurt in car accident en route to Delhi

Rishabh Pant injured as car crashes with divider while travelling from Uttarakhand to Delhi

He was rushed to the Saksham hospital first and from there he was referred to the Max Hospital in Dehradun

  • Dec 30 2022, 08:48 ist
  • updated: Dec 30 2022, 09:21 ist
File Photo of Rishabh Pant. Credit: AFP Photo

Cricketer Rishabh Pant was injured in a car accident near Manglaur in Uttarakhand's Haridwar district early on Friday, police said.

His car hit a divider near Manglaur when he was coming from Delhi, Haridwar Senior Superintendent of Police Ajai Singh said.

He was rushed to the Saksham hospital first and from there he was referred to the Max Hospital in Dehradun, he said.

