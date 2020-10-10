Row over Sikh Man’s turban being pulled; West Bengal Police denies allegation

The controversy over the alleged assault of a Sikh man and taking off his turban by police in West Bengal’s Howrah during BJP’s march to the State Secretariat seemed to be snowballing with the incident drawing severe criticism from Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh and cricketer Harbhajan Singh. However, the West Bengal Police stated in tweet that “ the Pagri had fallen off automatically in the scuffle.”

Quoting the Punjab Chief Minister in a tweet, his media advisor Raveen Thukral stated “Not done, says Punjab CM @capt_amarinder, expressing shock at humiliating treatment of a Sikh youth by @WBPolice,who reportedly pulled off his turban during arrest. CM has urged @MamataOfficial to take strict action against concerned cop for hurting Sikh religious sentiments.”

Expressing his displeasure over the incident cricketer Harbhajan Singh tweeted “Plz have a look into this matter @MamataOfficial this isn’t done.”

Describing the incident as a “vicious attack” Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal tweeted “Strongly condemn the vicious attack on a Sikh security official Balwinder Singh & disrespect of his #turban by West Bengal Police. The dishonour has infuriated Sikhs across the world. I urge @MamataOfficial ji to take exemplary action against the erring policemen.”

The person at the centre of the controversy has been identified as Balwinder Singh (43), a resident of Bhatinda and former Indian Army soldier who the BJP leadership claimed was hired by one of their party leaders as a personal security officer.

Police said that a loaded pistol was recovered from him during BJP’s march to the State Secretariat the license of which was valid til till January, 2021. However, they denied that his turban was pulled off.

“The concerned person was carrying firearms in yesterday's protest. The Pagri had fallen off automatically in the scuffle that ensued,without any attempt to do so by our officer (visible in the video attached). It is never our intention to hurt the sentiments of any community,” tweeted West Bengal Police.

“West Bengal Police respects all religions. The officer specifically asked him to put his Pagri back before the arrest. The attached photo has been clicked right before he was escorted to the Police Station. We remain committed to our duty to uphold law and order in the state,” it stated in another tweet.