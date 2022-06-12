SAD patriarch Badal admitted to Mohali hospital

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) patriarch Parkash Singh Badal has been admitted to a private hospital in Mohali, a party spokesperson said on Sunday.
The five-time chief minister of Punjab was taken to the hospital on Saturday night after he vomited. His condition is stated to be stable now.
The 94-year-old was admitted to the PGIMER here on June 6 after he complained of gastric-related problems. He was discharged the next day.
Earlier this year, Badal had contracted Covid-19. In February, he was taken to a private hospital in Mohali for a post-Covid-19 health check-up. He had undergone a cardiac and pulmonary check-up too.
Prior to this, Badal was on January 24 discharged from a hospital in Ludhiana where he was admitted after he tested positive for Covid-19.
The SAD patriarch had earlier been advised by doctors to opt for bi-weekly or tri-weekly precautionary check-ups, especially after contracting Covid-19.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
How this Bengaluru family took to beekeeping in their apartment
Five monsoon getaways in Karnataka
US braces for court decision on abortion rights
Out and proud: Filmmaker Onir turns author
Overcoming hate, Brazilian heads to Trans Miss Universe
Toys are no child's play
Sagarmala project: Do we really need more ports?