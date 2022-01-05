RSS to discuss 'Bharat-centred education' in Hyderabad

Sangh Parivar outfits to discuss 'Bharat-centred education' in Hyderabad meeting

BJP president J P Nadda arrived on Tuesday to participate in the discussions

PTI
PTI, Hyderabad,
  • Jan 05 2022, 21:07 ist
  • updated: Jan 05 2022, 21:07 ist
RSS leader Mohan Bhagwat. Credit: PTI File Photo

A three-day coordination meeting of various Sangh Parivar outfits, including the RSS, here will discuss issues including "Bharat-centred education".

The 'Akhil Bharatiya Samanvay Baithak' of the chief functionaries of various organisations of the Sangh Parivar, including RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, began here on Wednesday and is being held only for sharing information and no decisions would be taken in it, Sunil Ambekar, Akhil Bharatiya Prachaar Pramukh of RSS, said in a release.

This is a comprehensive meeting held once a year. Besides Bhagwat, RSS Sarkaryavah Dattatreya Hosbale and all the five sah-sarkaryavah along with other office-bearers of the Sangh were present in the meeting. BJP president J P Nadda arrived here on Tuesday to participate in the discussions.

The release said 216 office bearers from 36 organisations are participating in the event. The attendees have taken both doses of the vaccine as per Covid-19 protocol.

Observing that organisations related to the economy and labour, including Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh and Swadeshi Jagran Manch, debated on plans to improve employment in the country in the meeting held in Gujarat last year, the release said.

"Bharat-centred education" would be discussed this year by Vidya Bharati, ABVP, Bhartiya Shikshan Mandal and others. Their experiences related to the topic will be shared during the deliberations. Seva Bharati's drive for service during Covid-19 pandemic and its various initiatives to improve health and eradicate malnutrition among children would be discussed, it said.

Discussions would also be held in the meeting over the initiatives on environment, "family awareness" and social harmony.

Noting that all Sangh Parivar organisations are involved in celebration of 75 years of India’s independence, it said the programmes they have organised and the special drives would also be discussed.

Sangh Parivar
India News
Indian Politics
Hyderabad
Education
RSS
Mohan Bhagwat

