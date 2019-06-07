Saradha chit fund scam: CBI questions Rajeev Kumar 

The CBI interrogated former Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar in connection with the Saradha chit fund scam on Friday.

Kumar, currently the ADG of CID, arrived at CBI’s Kolkata office on Friday morning and was questioned for nearly four hours.

According to CBI sources, Kumar’s statement recorded during the day will be matched with that of Arnab Ghosh, another IPS officer from Bengal.

Kumar headed the Special Investigation Team (SIT) constituted by the state government to probe the Saradha scam before CBI took over the case in 2014 following a Supreme Court order.

Ghosh was also a member of the SIT.

“We may summon Kumar again if there are significant difference in his statement and that of Ghosh,” said a senior CBI officer.

The development comes after the Calcutta High Court granted Kumar protection from arrest till July 10 after he approached the court seeking quashing of CBI’s notice to him.

Kumar had approached the high court after the Supreme Court withdrew the protection from arrest which it granted to Kumar.