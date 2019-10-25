SC allows more time to elevate Justice Kureshi

The Supreme Court on Friday allowed a plea by the Centre for more time to decide upon a modified recommendation by the Collegium to elevate Justice Akil Kureshi as Chief Justice of the Tripura High Court instead of the Madhya Pradesh High Court.

A bench of Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justices S A Bobde and S Abdul Nazeer granted the Union government time till November 4 on a request made by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta.

Justice Kureshi, as the Gujarat High Court judge, had allowed the police remand of Union Home Minister Amit Shah in encounter cases in 2010.

He is currently posted at the Bombay High Court.

The Supreme Court Collegium had on May 10 recommended for appointment of Justice Kureshi as the Madhya Pradesh High Court chief justice.

In view of delay by the Union government in clearing his name, Gujarat High Court Advocates Association filed a writ petition contending that it was in violation of the Memorandum of Procedure.

On objections raised by the government on August 23, and 27 in two communications with some "accompanying materials", the Collegium had on September 5 modified its recommendation and nominated Justice Kureshi for appointment as the chief justice of the Tripura High Court.

The court, which kept the matter pending, had on September 23, said that interference into the appointment and transfer of judges does not augur well for the institution of judiciary.