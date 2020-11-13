SC allows sale, limited use of firecrackers in Telangana

The Supreme Court on Friday allowed the sale and use of firecrackers for two hours in Telangana, depending on the air quality in accordance with the directions of the National Green Tribunal.

Holding a special sitting during the week-long Diwali break, a bench of Justices A M Khanwilkar and Sanjiv Khanna modified the Telangana High Court's order of November 12 which directed a total ban on the sale and bursting of firecrackers in the state.

Acting on an appeal filed by the Telangana Fireworks Dealers Association, the top court issued notice to advocate P Indra Prakash and others on whose plea the HC passed the order. It put the matter for further consideration on November 16.

After hearing senior advocate Salman Khurshid, appearing for the association, the court said, "The order of the High Court stands modified and is brought in line with the directions issued by the National Green Tribunal by a comprehensive order of November 9, 2020."

The NGT had then imposed a total ban on the sale or use of all kinds of firecrackers in the Delhi-NCR region from midnight of November 9-10, 2020 to the midnight of November 30 – December 1, 2020. It said the order would apply to all cities where the air quality is poor.

It, however, had said the cities or towns where air quality is "moderate" or below, only green crackers should be sold and the timings for use and bursting of crackers should be restricted to two hours during festivals, like Diwali, Chhatt, New Year and Christmas eve, etc, as may be specified by the concerned state government.

The top court prima facie agreed to the contention of the association which questioned the validity of the HC order passed without hearing them, seriously affecting their livelihood.

"For no reason, much less special reason is noted in the impugned order for departing therefrom. All concerned in the State of Telangana must comply with the stated directions of the NGT in its letter and spirit," the bench said