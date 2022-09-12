SC issues notice to Army College of Medical Sciences for refusal to pay stipend to MBBS doctors

The Supreme Court on Monday issued notice to Delhi-based Army College of Medical Sciences asking it why it was not paying stipend to MBBS doctors during their one-year internship.

A bench of Justices D Y Chandrachud and Hima Kohli sought a response from the ACMS, affiliated to IP University here on a petition filed by Abhishek Yadav and others.

Advocate Dr Charu Mathur filed the plea on behalf of the MBBS doctors, questioning the "unjust and arbitrary" act of the authorities in holding back the stipend of the petitioners, who were serving compulsory one year internship in the Army base hospital, Delhi.

The plea cited Clause 3 (Schedule IV) of the National Medical Commission (Compulsory Rotating Medical Internship) Regulations, 2021, to contend that they were entitled for stipend during the internship period.

The petitioners, who completed their course after getting admission through NEET, claimed that they were facing hardship as they have to take care of their accommodation, food and other expenses during the one-year internship.

They also said they have availed education loan for MBBS and their regular EMI payments has also started from April this year.