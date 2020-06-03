SC notice to journalist Upendra Rai on plea against bail in money laundering case

The Supreme Court on Wednesday issued notice to journalist Upendra Rai on a plea by the Enforcement Directorate against the bail granted to him in a money laundering case.

A bench of Chief Justice S A Bobde and Justices A S Bopanna and Hrishikesh Roy said until further orders, the Delhi High Court's order should be stayed if Rai had not been released.

The Enforcement Directorate, led by Additional Solicitor General K M Nataraj, challenged the validity of the High Court's order passed on July 9, 2019.

Rai, a senior journalist having worked with Tehelka, Star TV, and other big media houses, has already been released from jail.

In its order, the High Court had noted in the case registered in May 2018, a complaint was made by Kapil Wadhawan on behalf of M/s White Lion Real Estate Developers Private Limited. It was alleged that a sum of Rs 16.40 crore has been extorted. It also said out of the total laundered amount of Rs 52.55 Crore, Rs 26.65 Crore stood attached.