SC seeks Mandoli jail superintendent's reply on measures taken for protection of Sukesh Chandrasekhar

The Supreme Court on Friday sought to know from the Superintendent of Mandoli jail about the measures taken for the safety of alleged conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar, saying security of undertrial prisoners in jails is paramount and they need to be protected.

A bench of Justices Ajay Rastogi and Bela M Trivedi asked the Mandoli jail superintendent to apprise the court in two weeks of the measures taken for the protection of Chandrasekhar, who has claimed threat to his life from jail personnel.

The top court was hearing a plea filed by Chandrasekhar and his wife Leena Paulose seeking direction from the court to be shifted from Mandoli jail to a prison outside Delhi claiming he is being harassed and threatened by jail officials and the city's ruling political dispensation after he made certain allegations against them.

During the hearing, Additional Solicitor General SV Raju alleged Chandrasekhar wanted to be moved out of Mandoli jail as security has been heightened and he is not able to run an "extortion racket" from the prison.

The bench asked Raju as to how he has been able to run an extortion racket from the jail.

"With the help of jail officials, he gets a phone and uses a software by which he dupes people as the number shows to be of Prime Minister Office or Office of Supreme Court judge. He has been able to extort millions of rupees from various people while sitting in jail," Raju caimed.

Raju said investigating agencies have the alleged fraudster's messages that were meant for his associates asking them to be ready as within weeks he will be transferred out of the Mandoli jail after which it will be business as usual.

"There are records that from the extortion money he has given expensive gifts like watches and cars to actors and actresses. Disciplinary action has been taken against around 100 jail officials who have connived with him," he said.

The bench wondered why then the administration did not put him under CCTV camera surveillance. Raju said Chandrasekhar was indeed put under surveillance but placed water bottles in front of the cameras to block the view.

"A total of 32 cases are pending against him and now he is making all kinds of allegations left, right and centre. Probe agencies have all his letters and messages written to his associates, actresses and actors and other persons," Raju said, urging the court to reject his plea.

The bench said Chandrasekhar was transferred once from Tihar jail to Mandoli Jail after he approached the court claiming threat to his life.

"We only want to know from the Centre and Delhi government as to why this man is again and again coming to this court," the bench told Raju.

Senior advocate R Basant said due to allegations of extortion and criminal intimidation, the Director General of Prisons of the Delhi government and several police officials were suspended and now there is threat to my client's life.

"If I was having such a lavish life in jails here, as submitted by the Centre and Delhi government, then this court can send me to any jail across the country including cellular jail in Port Blair, where there are strictest protocols. But please protect me from the harassment. I am only seeking compassion from this court. Move me out of the jurisdiction of Delhi," Chandrasekhar's counsel said.

Basant claimed Chandrasekhar has been threatened by the ruling dispensation and jail officials after he complained against them.

The bench said if it transfers him to a jail in Haryana, again he would come to the court and claim his life is in danger.

"It cannot go on like this. You don't have a vested right to be moved out of Mandoli jail," the bench said and posted the matter for further hearing after two weeks.

Chandrasekhar and his wife are lodged in jail on charges of alleged money laundering and duping several people.