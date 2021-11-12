SC sets aside HC's order for re-exam of two NEET candidates

The Supreme Court on Friday set aside a Bombay High Court order, which directed the National Testing Agency to hold re-examination for two candidates for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) candidates due to mixing up of answer booklets.

A bench of Justices L Nageswara Rao and B R Gavai said that the court sympathised with the students and completely understood their plight, but it could not order re-examination for them.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for NTA, submitted that the answers of the students would be matched with the correct question booklets.

He said that if the direction to conduct NEET-UG re-exam was allowed, it would become a pattern and every year, students would come forward to demand it for one mistake or the other.

A counsel, appearing for students, contended that they lost precious time during the exam due to the mix-up and could not answer all questions.

However, the bench said, "Though we sympathise with the cause of the two students. we find it difficult to order the re-examination of the two students. Thus, we set aside the direction of the High Court to conduct the fresh exam."

On October 28, the top court had stayed the Bombay High Court order on NEET re-exam for two candidates, allowing the declaration of results of over 16 lakh students who took the exam.

