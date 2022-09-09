SC to consider plea by TN govt against lifting of ban on online gambling

The Supreme Court on Friday decided to examine a plea by the Tamil Nadu government against the Madras High Court's judgement that had struck down the ban imposed on online gambling such as rummy and poker on cyberspace with stakes.

A bench presided over by Justice Aniruddha Bose issued notice to skill-based gaming firms Junglee Games, Play Games24x7, Head Digital Works and industry body 'All India Gaming Federation', seeking their response to the TN government’s appeal for restoration of the ban.

The state government questioned the validity of the High Court’s order that struck down the Tamil Nadu Gaming and Police Laws (Amendment) Act of 2021, which banned the playing of games like rummy and poker on cyberspace with stakes.

However, the HC had said that there was nothing to prevent the State from enacting a new law to regulate these games.

Notably, the Kerala and Karnataka High Courts had also overturned similar suspensions in their respective states.