SC to hear Karnataka govt's plea on HC's action against Chief Secy, others on January 6

The Karnataka government on Wednesday asked the Supreme Court to urgently take up a plea arising out of summons issued by the High Court against Chief Secretary and other top officers in a civil contempt case related to regularisation of employees at Zila Panchayats.

The top court agreed to consider the matter on Thursday.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Karnataka government, mentioned the matter before a bench presided over by Chief Justice N V Ramana for urgent hearing.

"I am requesting for the State of Karnataka. 15 senior officials including Chief Secretary have been called Thursday for framing charges, for non compliance with the Uma Devi judgement," he submitted, seeking a listing of the matter on Thursday.

The bench asked him to give the details of the matter and posted the matter for hearing on Thursday.

"Upon being mentioned by Mehta, we deem it appropriate to direct the Registry to list the matter on 06.01.2022 before an appropriate bench, subject to curing of defects, if any," the bench said in its order.

Check out latest videos from DH: