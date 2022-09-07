SC to hear on Sept 27 if EC can decide on 'real' Sena

SC to hear on September 27 if EC can decide on 'real' Shiv Sena

  • Sep 07 2022, 11:16 ist
The Supreme Court on Wednesday said it would consider on September 27 whether the Election Commission of India (EC) should proceed to decide which of the two Shiv Sena factions— Uddhav Thackeray's or Eknath Shinde's— can be recognised as the 'real' Shiv Sena and be allotted the 'bow and arrow' symbol.

