Buy books at discounted rates, take selfies with authors at Dasara Book Mela in Mysuru

<p>Mysuru: Book lovers can take selfies with authors, besides shopping for books at discounted rates at Dasara Book Mela to be held at Scouts and Guides ground in Mysuru from September 22 to 30 from 10 am to 8.30 pm.</p><p>People can participate in discussions and seminars, sit back and enjoy cultural programmes amid books by 4.30 pm every day. </p><p>About 26 authors will release their books at 11.30 am every day. The Mela is organised by Mysuru Dasara Committee along with the department of Kannada and Culture led by Principal Secretary M V Venkatesh and Director K M Gayathri along with Kannada Pusthaka Pradhikara led by its president Manasa along with various academies and institutions. </p><p>Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will release the book 'Booker Banu' on the life and works of International Booker Prize winner Banu Mushtaq at Chamundi Hill on September 22. Minister for Kannada and Culture Shivaraj Tangadagi will inaugurate the Book Mela on September 22 at 5 pm. </p><p>People can take selfies with authors L N Mukundaraj and Vasudendra on September 23. The same day, there would be a panel discussion on 'Life and writings of Banu Mushtaq' by Vasudendra, Preethi Nagaraj, Manjula Kirugavalu and Siddarama Honkal. Besides selfies with authors Sukanya Maruthi and Rajappa Dalawai, people can enjoy 'bhava geethe's by K V Prabha and team on September 24. </p><p>Besides taking selfie with author M N Narasimha Murthy, they can enjoy poets meet and 'Kavya Kuncha Gaayana' (recital of poetry and painting) hosted by Karnataka Sahithya Academy, Karnataka Lalithakala Academy and Karnataka Sangeetha Nruthya Academy on September 25. People can take selfies with Mallika Ganti and enjoy folk music by G R Srivatsa and team on September 26. Actor Shankar Ashwath will be available for selfies and students of Yuvaraja's College will read their favourite books (Nanna Nechhina Pusthaka Vodu) on September 27. Besides selfies with M Krishnegowda, people can listen to Rangageethes by members of Vruksha Trust on September 28. </p><p>Along with selfies with Aravinda Malagathi, people can participate in a seminar on 'Basavanna and Kanakadasaru: Thoulanika Adhyayana' hosted by 'Santhakavi Kanakadasa matthu Thathvapadakaarara Adhyayana Kendra' on September 29. They can take selfies with T V Venkatachala Shasthri and enjoy 'Kamsavadhe' Yakshagaana Prasanga by Krishnamurthy Thunga and team on September 30.</p>