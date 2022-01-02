SC to hold virtual hearings from January 3 amid spike in Covid cases

The Supreme Court has decided to turn to conducting hearings virtually for two weeks from January 3, following the surge in Covid-19 cases.

A decision was taken to suspend the hybrid mode of hearing in view of rising Omicron variant. All hearings would take place through virtual mode only.

A circular in this regard was issued on Sunday.

In view of "alarming and worrisome" rise in Covid-19 cases here, the Delhi High Court had on Thursday decided to conduct the proceedings through virtual mode only in courts across the national capital between January 3 and 15.

Delhi recorded 3,194 fresh Covid-19 cases in last 24 hours which was 15 % higher than that of Saturday.

