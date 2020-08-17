SC to pronounce judgement on Tuesday on plea to utilise PM CARES Fund in Covid-19 pandemic

The Supreme Court is scheduled to deliver its judgement on Tuesday on a plea to transfer all contributions made to PM CARES Fund to the National Disaster Response Fund for the purpose of fighting Covid-19 pandemic.

A bench of Justices Ashok Bhushan, R Subhash Reddy and M R Shah would pronounce the judgement at 10.30 am on August 18.

The PIL filed by the NGO 'Centre for Public Interest Litigation' through advocate Prashant Bhushan sought a direction to prepare a well-thought out national plan to deal with the pandemic and transfer money received in the PM CARES fund to the National Disaster Response Fund.

The plea contended that the receipts of PM CARES Fund were not being audited by CAG and not being disclosed.

The court had on July 27 reserved its judgement.

On June 17, the court had issued notice to the Centre.

In its response, the Union government said PM CARES Fund was created during the Covid-19 pandemic with voluntary donations, which was separate from statutory funds like the NDRF.

The NDRF, however, was created with budgetary provisions without any private contributions, the Union Home Ministry had said.