Second flight test of anti-tank guided missile Helina successful

A second flight test of anti-tank guided missile Helina was successfully completed at a high-altitude range on Tuesday as part of user validation trials, the Defence Ministry said.

The first flight test of Helina was successfully done on Monday, the ministry's statement said.

Both the tests were conducted from advanced light helicopters, it said.

"Today's trial was carried out for different range and altitude. As per the plan, the missile engaged the simulated tank target accurately," it mentioned.

The trials were witnessed by senior Army Commanders and scientists of Defence Research and Development Organisation.

"With the flight-test, consistent performance of the complete system, including imaging infra-red seeker, has been established, which will enable the induction of the Helina into the armed forces," the ministry stated.

Helina has all-weather day and night capability and can defeat battle tanks with conventional armour as well as with explosive reactive armour, it added.

