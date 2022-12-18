Second-highest dispute cases on compensation in Karnataka: Nitin Gadkari

Karnataka reported the second-highest number of disputed cases related to compensation for land acquired for development of National Highways, with a total 22,877 cases out of total 1,74,387 cases in the country.

The highest number of pending compensation cases in the country at 37,327 cases is in Maharashtra, followed by 23,501 in Karnataka, and 22,877 in Punjab and Haryana (combined), Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari informed Lok Sabha in his written answers.

There are a total of 1,74,387 pending disputed cases related to compensation for land acquired for development of National Highways across the states, Gadkari said.

Gadkari also said the government is planning to find solutions to reduce litigation in compensation in land acquisition. Some cases go to the High Court at the time of decision, then some cases go to the Supreme Court. To reduce this, the government will consult all the stakeholders. If required, will bring an amendment to existing law so that compensation should be given to all land losers in a very quick and transparent method, he said.

As per the present practice, the amount of compensation payable in lieu of land acquired under the National Highways (NHs) Act, 1956, is placed solely at the disposal of Competent Authority for Land Acquisition (CALA).

As per provision of Section 3G (5) of National Highways Act, 1956, if the determination of compensation is not acceptable to either of the parties, such dispute is settled by the Arbitrator appointed by the Central Government. In such cases, as per Section 3G (6) of National Highways Act, 1956, provisions of Arbitration and Conciliation Act, 1996 are applicable to every arbitration, subject to provisions of National Highways Act, 1956. In addition to this, Constitutional remedies as per Article 136 and Article 226 of the Constitution of India are also available for resolving disputes relating to compensation for the land acquired for development of National Highways.